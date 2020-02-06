Indy
Man arrested, charged in connection with Greencastle homicide

Greencastle police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman found last week.

John Gonzalez, 28, of Terre Haute was located and arrested on Monday in connection with the death of Melissa “Lisa” Attkisson, according to a Facebook post from the Greencastle Police Department.

A warrant for murder, auto theft, and theft of a firearm, was issued Wednesday for Attkisson, according to online court records.

Police found Attkisson dead after they were called around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 to the 100 block of East Berry Street, according to police.

