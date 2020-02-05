Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison, Rihanna To Be Honored With President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards & More

In today’s Hot Spot news, Da Brat runs down in which ways the NAACP Image Awards plans to honors Rihanna, Jay Z’s response to why he was seated during the National Anthem and updates on Future’s 17-year-old son’s arrest on gang activity and gun charges.

