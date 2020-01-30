Kanye West To Host Miami Sunday Service

Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service event to Miami for the big game on Sunday. West announced Tuesday via Twitter that he will be hosting the concert at Bayfront Amphitheatre on February 2nd. The Super Bowl edition of Sunday Service will be the second gospel-related event the “Jesus Is King” rapper has held in Miami in the past couple of months. In December 2019, he premiered his second biblical opera Mary at Miami Art Basel. Tickets for the Sunday Service event are currently on sale on Live Nation.

