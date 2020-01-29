Your W2s and other tax forms should be mailed to you by January 31. Financial expert Jini Thornton says tax rates, lists where you can file for free and more. Watch below.

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: What You Need To Know About The 2020 Tax Season [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

