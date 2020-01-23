Diddy Officially Changes His Government Name…again

Diddy is undergoing another name change, but this time it’s much more than a new moniker. The hip hop mogul has legally changed his government name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. According to reports, the Bad Boy Records founder filed a petition to change his name last year but the judge signed off on the switch yesterday. Diddy previously teased the “Love” moniker in 2017 when he briefly declared his new name was “Brother Love” but now it’s become a reality.

“Remember when he was just Puff Daddy?”

(Source-HipHopDX)

