“Welcome To The Baseball Hall Of Fame..Number 2.”

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are the latest players to obtain baseball immortality. The pair were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday and will be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer. Jeter, the former shortstop and captain of the New York Yankees, became the 57th first-ballot Hall of Famer. And Walker, who played outfield for three different clubs, narrowly crossed the voting threshold in his 10th and final year on the ballot

Jeter’s 3,465 hits represent the fourth most by a player with one team, trailing only Ty Cobb (3,902 for the Tigers), Stan Musial (3,630 for the Cardinals) and Hank Aaron (3,600 for the Braves).

His 1,923 runs scored (coincidentally, the same number as the year in which Yankee Stadium opened) rank ninth all-time. He was known for his longevity and is the Yankees’ all-time leader in games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544), and stolen bases (358). His 12-year run as Yankees captain is still the longest in team history.

(Source-ESPN)

