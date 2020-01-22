Prince’s Estate Quietly Dismisses Wrongful-Death Claims

Prince’s estate is dismissing wrongful-death claims against Walgreens pharmacy and a doctor who had prescribed pain medications for the musician before he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The dismissals likely result from legal settlements, which often are based on confidentiality. A case remains open against Dr. Howard Kornfeld, who Prince’s staff had reached out to before the musician died in 2016. Kornfeld runs a drug treatment program called Recovery Without Walls.

Here’s more on the story…https://www.bet.com/music/2020/01/21/prince-wrongful-death-lawsuit-dismissed.html

