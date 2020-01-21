Organizations collecting donations for Kountry Kitchen employees after fire

INDIANAPOLIS — After a fire closed Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place on the north side of Indianapolis, the restaurant says they need help to take care of their employees who are out of work.

Regina Marsh is one of the volunteers working for others to set up a donation drive-by to help the employees.

“Indianapolis has stood up and represented,” Marsh said. “People want to help this organization. They’ve eaten here. They’ve had events here. They’ve felt at home at the Kountry Kitchen.”

