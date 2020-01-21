As temperatures drop FIDO checks out animals left outside in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, crews with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO,) worked to make sure dogs aren’t left out in the cold.

While out they saw several violations, including several dogs outside while it’s under 20 degrees, dogs on chains shorter than 12 feet long, and dog houses with no door cover and no straw.

Darcie Kurtz is the founder of FIDO. She said when the temperature dip below 20 degrees, it’s illegal for dogs to be outside for long periods of time.

When they see dog owners violating Indiana law, they try to correct it by giving them the supplies they need, like an indoor crate, a new dog house with straw, and food. The last thing they want to do is take a dog away from its family.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: