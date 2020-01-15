Democrats critical of Holcomb’s 2021 plan for teacher raises

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrats in the Indiana House and Senate remain critical of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan for raising teacher pay in the state, even after he announced a multimillion-dollar proposal Tuesday evening.

At his annual State of the State address, Holcomb recommended using $250 million from the state’s budget surplus to prepay some of the general fund’s obligations to the teachers’ retirement fund. Doing so would free up about $50 million per year to be redirected to teacher pay for the next 15 years.

