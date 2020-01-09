Teachers continue to put pressure on lawmakers as session begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Three days into Indiana’s legislative session, education is one of the top issues lawmakers are tackling.

That’s welcome news for the thousands of teachers from across Indiana who rallied at the Statehouse less than two months ago.

Ben Yoder was one of the more prominent teachers at November’s Red For Ed rally at the Statehouse when they asked legislators for policies they said will help them be better teachers.

“We’re continuing to try and put pressure on the legislators and keep that momentum going,” Yoder said.

One of the first orders of business when the legislative session began Monday was to do something about ILEARN, the state’s standardized test, after fewer than half of Indiana’s students met the expected achievement level in last spring’s exam.

