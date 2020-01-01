Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is dead weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. The 77-year-old had been hospitalized since December 12th when he collapsed in a New York restaurant. Stern spent 30 years as the head of the NBA, from 1984 to 2014, making him the longest commissioner in the league’s history. Commissioner Adam Silver memorialized Stern, saying he was a mentor and one of his dearest friends. Silver went on to say that Stern took the helm of the league when it was at a crossroads, expanding its reach across the globe.

(Source-ESPN)

