50 Cent To Produce Animated Black Superhero Series

50 Cent is venturing into the world of animation for his new show. According to reports, the ‘Power’ creator is preparing to release a new animated series called Trill League. The show, which is based on the graphic novel by Anthony Piper, will follow the adventures of a squad of Black superheroes and is expected to combine the superhero real with hip-hop culture. The series is set to premiere during the launch of the new short-content streaming service Quibi, which is set for April 6, 2020.

(Source-The Source)

