A look at Indiana’s proposed marijuana laws in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The fight over marijuana legalization in Indiana will continue in 2020.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, filed three bills that involve the state’s marijuana and hemp laws.

One of Tallian’s bills decriminalizes the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. This is one of the Senate Democrats’ 2020 priorities, along with redistricting reform and gun legislation.

“We all know the governor does not want to legalize marijuana, but there is no longer any justification for arresting people for possession,” Tallian said. “Even some prosecutors are acknowledging that. I am hopeful that decriminalization is something the whole legislature can finally get behind this year.”

Tallian is referencing Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears’ decision to stop prosecuting marijuana possession charges of less than one ounce. Since Sept. 30, the county has dismissed more than 325 cases.

Despite Tallian’s push, there will likely be no changes to the state’s laws regarding marijuana.

Tallian also filed a bill to create a cannabis compliance commission, which would create oversight for testing CBD ingredients and safety.

