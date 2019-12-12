Sports: Pacers Outlast Celtics

The Pacers overcame 44 points from Kemba Walker as they earned a 122-117 win over the Celtics at home. Malcolm Brogdon posted 29 points and eight assists to lead Indiana. Domantas Sabonis tallied 15 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win. Indiana improved to 16-and-9 and visits Atlanta Friday.

In other Pacer news, Victor Oladipo’s run on The Masked Singer is over. Oladipo was eliminated from the show yesterday after advancing to the final five performers. His disguise was a character called Thingamajig. He’s still healing from a ruptured quadriceps muscle and does not have a return date to the court for Indiana.

