Alicia Keys To Be Honored At The Billboard’s 14th Annual Women In Music Celebration

Alicia Keys and Meghan the Stallion will be among the honorees for Billard’s 14th Annual Women In Music Celebration.

Alicia Keys will be honored with the American Express Impact Award for the work she has done with her “She Is Music,” organization.

The purpose of the organization is to help increase the number of women within the music industry.

The organization offers help to songwriters, engineers, producers, artists, and industry professionals. Over the past year, they have teamed up with different companies, including USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Universal and Billboard.

Source: vibe.com

