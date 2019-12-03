Indy
Indiana Recycling Coalition reminds people to recycle during holiday season

Left over Christmas gift wrapping paper

Source: Arman Zhenikeyev / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the amount of empty packaging ending up in trash cans on the curb increases.

Indiana Recycling Coalition members, like Allyson Mitchell, work to make sure those empty packages end up in a recycling bin.

“Take a minute and say these are valuable commodity materials that create jobs whereas trash doesn’t create jobs,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says you should make sure you have a plan on Christmas morning to make sure the wrappings and empty packages end up being recycled.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Holiday season , Indiana Recycling Coalition , INDY News , recycling , recycling during holiday season , RTV6 News , wrtv

