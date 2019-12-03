Indiana Recycling Coalition reminds people to recycle during holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the amount of empty packaging ending up in trash cans on the curb increases.

Indiana Recycling Coalition members, like Allyson Mitchell, work to make sure those empty packages end up in a recycling bin.

“Take a minute and say these are valuable commodity materials that create jobs whereas trash doesn’t create jobs,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says you should make sure you have a plan on Christmas morning to make sure the wrappings and empty packages end up being recycled.

