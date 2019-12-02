Family’s holiday season threatened after merchandise stolen from vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who lives on the east side is trying to figure out how to replace thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise that was taken from his vehicle.

The break-in happened sometime Thursday evening, ruining Terence Muncy’s holiday and endangering his family’s business. They are toy collectors and dozens of packages were stolen.

Muncy and his family hope someone will spot one of the packages for sale and bring the crooks to justice.

