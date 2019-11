CAMBELLSBURG — A southern Indiana high school coach who suffered a stroke during a game Friday night died Monday.

West Washington School Corporation has been posting updates on Coach Phillip Bowsman after he suffered what they called a “minor stroke” as a result of a blood clot while the team played at Lutheran High School in Indianapolis.

On Monday afternoon, the school said Bowsman died.

