Harriet Tubman Museum Coming To New Jersey In 2020

Harriet Tubman will be honored next year with the opening of a new museum in New Jersey. According to sources, the Harriet Tubman Museum will open July 19, 2020 and will be located next to the historic Macedonia Baptist Church in Cape May, a town where Tubman often worked. The exhibit will include items from the Underground Railroad, African-American art, and pieces from Reverend Robert Davis, the pastor of Macedonia Baptist who died in 2015. The museum plans to have a screening of Harriet, the new film about the abolitionist, on opening day.

(Source–BET)

