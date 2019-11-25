State police identify trooper who was shot during standoff

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Indiana State Police released the identity of the SWAT team trooper who was shot Saturday morning during a standoff with an armed suspect in rural Jefferson County.

Master Trooper Joseph Livers, an 18-year state police veteran, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries to his lower leg when Wade Roark allegedly opened fire during the standoff, according to information from ISP. Livers was at the scene as a member of the Indiana State Police SWAT Team.

State police said the incident began at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday when troopers responded to reports of a man firing shots inside a house. When they arrived, officers helped get the other people in the house escape safely.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: