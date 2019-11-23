Elijah Cummings’ Wife Maya Thanks Everyone For Prayers After Double Mastectomy

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings – the widow of late congressman Elijah Cummings took to Instagram to thank everyone for the outpouring of love following a successful double mastectomy.

On the same day, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced her run to fill out the remainder of her late husband/ Maryland Congressman Elijah E. Cummings’ term in Congress. Cummings announced she was undergoing a preventative double mastectomy at John Hopkins Hospital. The surgery was a success and she’s now recovering before she hops back on the campaign trail for her late husband’s 7th Congressional District seat.

Congressman Cummings passed away on October 17th at the age of 68. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was elected chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party in December 2018. She resigned the party chair position to clear the way for her congressional run.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: