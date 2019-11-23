Elijah Cummings’ Wife Maya Thanks Everyone For Prayers After Double Mastectomy

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings – the widow of late congressman Elijah Cummings took to Instagram to thank everyone for the outpouring of love following a successful double mastectomy.
My name is Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. I want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during my recent preventative double mastectomy. I am doing well and my heart is full from the overwhelming support I have received. One in 8 women and 1 in 1,000 men are at risk of getting breast cancer in their lifetimes. Unfortunately, my mother died of breast cancer and my sister was diagnosed with it last year. We must take charge of our health. That’s why I urge you to conduct regular self exams, get an annual mammogram, and lead healthy lifestyles and encourage others to do so as well. Please visit Susan G Komen at Komen.org and the Black Women’s Health Imperatice at bwhi.org for more information. It’s time to save more lives. #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerawarenessmonth #breastcancer #mastectomy #mastectomyrecovery #doublemastectomy #prevention #cancerprevention #curecancer #women #blackwomen #komenforthecure #komen #blackwomenshealthimperative #health #healthy
On the same day, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced her run to fill out the remainder of her late husband/ Maryland Congressman Elijah E. Cummings’ term in Congress. Cummings announced she was undergoing a preventative double mastectomy at John Hopkins Hospital. The surgery was a success and she’s now recovering before she hops back on the campaign trail for her late husband’s 7th Congressional District seat.
Congressman Cummings passed away on October 17th at the age of 68. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was elected chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party in December 2018. She resigned the party chair position to clear the way for her congressional run.