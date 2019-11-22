Sports
Texans Top Colts To Take AFC South Lead

The Houston Texans are alone in first place in the AFC South.  Deshaun Watson threw for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans held off the Colts 20-17 on Thursday Night Football in Houston.  Will Fuller the Fifth had seven catches for 140 yards as the Texans improved to 7-and-4.  Jonathan Williams had 26 carries for 104 yards and a score for Indianapolis.  Jacoby Brissett passed for just 129 yards in defeat.  The Colts have lost three of their last four games to fall to 6-and-5.   The Colts will be off until December 1st when they host the Titans.

