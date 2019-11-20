90% of teachers say schools, legislature need to address teacher injuries and safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Most teachers say they have witnessed a student physically assault a teacher or school staffer, according to teacher survey compiled by Call 6 Investigates.

Call 6 Investigates received more than 218 responses to the survey, which included responses from both new and veteran teachers, as well as educators in elementary, middle and high school.

44% responded they have been personally injured on the job, and of those that were injured, 39% said the injury was caused by a student.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: