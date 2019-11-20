Masked robber fires shot at Kokomo clerk, flees without money

KOKOMO — A masked suspect attempted to rob a Kokomo convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday and fired one shot at the clerk before fleeing without any cash from the register.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Qwik Stop, 804 E. Markland Ave.

According to a report from Kokomo police, the clerk, a 19-year-old Kokomo man, told officers a man entered the store wearing a cartoon mask, black and green checkered flannel jacket, red sweat pants, tennis shoes and gloves. The suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the front counter and demanded cash from the register. The suspect fired one shot at the clerk and then fled out the front door without obtaining any cash from the register.

