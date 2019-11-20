Entertainment Buzz
Keyshia Cole Shares First Photo of Her Adorable Son Tobias

2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko Khale gave us a peek into their new life with their new reality show Keyshia Cole: My New Life.

Following the two-hour special, the couple shared the very first photo of their newborn son, Tobias Khale.

