Keyshia Cole Shares First Photo of Her Adorable Son Tobias

Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko Khale gave us a peek into their new life with their new reality show Keyshia Cole: My New Life.
Following the two-hour special, the couple shared the very first photo of their newborn son, Tobias Khale.
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely 🥰couldn’t wait to post these pictures. If u watched the show last night, you’ve had a chance to take the first looks.📺 @tobiaskhale is the sweetest baby, OMG. He’s such a little blessing, and I’m completely in love with him! The smiles he gives EVERY SINGLE Time you smile at him, Brightens the worst of days. So happy @daniel_gibsonjr has a baby brother now. 💕
Also On 106.7 WTLC: