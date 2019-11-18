H.E.R, Summer Walker And More Win Big At Soul Train Awards; Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are Honored

The 2019 Soul Train Music Awards aired Sunday night, honoring industry legends and celebrating the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop. Among those who walked away from the awards with a trophy in hand was newcomer Summer Walker, who earned the Best New Artist title. H.E.R. also took home a coveted trophy, having been awarded Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Chris Brown’s “No Guidance” took home three awards for song of the year, best dance performance and best collaboration performance. Other winners included Cardi B, who took home the Rhythm & Bars award and Khalid, who took home the honor of best R&B/soul male artist. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were honored with the Soul Train Legend Award and had two tributes with ballads and and gospel with dance music. Morris Day,Jerome Benton and Babyface joined Jam and Lewis in performing ‘The Bird’ in wrapping up the show.

What was your thoughts on the 2019 Soul Train Awards Show?

