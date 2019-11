INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting is under investigation Sunday night on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Staton Place East Drive on the report of a person shot, IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt said. When they arrived, they located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim later died, Hewitt said.

