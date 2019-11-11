Sports: Colts Lose, Pacers Win,Freeney Gets In Ring Of Honor

Well, that stung.

Jason Sanders nailed two field goals in the final six minutes as the Dolphins knocked off the Colts 16-12 in Indianapolis. The Dolphins intercepted Colts’ backup Brian Hoyer three times en route to their second straight win. Sanders finished with three field goals and Ryan Fitzpatrick rushed for a score as Miami improved to 2-and-7. Colts starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett sat out with a knee injury and Hoyer tossed a touchdown and three picks in his place. Darius Leonard finished with 13 tackles, a sack and an interception as Indy dropped to 5-and-4.

Former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is the latest player to get inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. He’s the 16th former Colt to be inducted and is ranked second in franchise history with 107-and-a-half sacks. Freeney was a seven-time Pro Bowler and helped the Colts win a Super Bowl.

The Pacers took control in the third quarter as they ripped the Magic 109-102 in Orlando. They outscored the Magic by 13 in the third to regain the lead and never trailed again. Domantas Sabonis tallied 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead Indiana. T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points each as the Pacers won their third straight game. Evan Fournier scored 22 to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Magic dipped to 3-and-7. The two sides combined for 11 free throw attempts, which set the NBA record for the fewest in a game.

In college football action over the weekend, 15th-ranked Notre Dame beat Duke 38-7, Purdue edged Northwestern 24-22, and Indiana was on a bye. On this Saturday’s schedule, the 6-and-2 Fighting Irish host number-24 Navy, while 7-and-2 Indiana visits fourth-ranked Penn State. The 4-and-6 Boilermakers are on a bye.

In college hoops action tonight, IUPUI hosts Anderson. On Tuesday’s schedule, Indiana hosts North Alabama, Butler welcomes Minnesota, and Notre Dame hosts Howard. Purdue lost 70-66 on Saturday to Texas which snapped an 18 game winning streak at Mackey Arena and they’re on the road Wednesday at Marquette.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: