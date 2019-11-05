Queen Latifah Joins Equalizer TV Reboot

Entertainment Buzz
Queen Latifah has signed on to give The Equalizer franchise a female twist.

She’s taking on the character played by Edward Woodward on TV and Denzel Washington on the big screen in a new CBS series.

The actress and rapper will also executive produce the project, devised by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, who will also serve as showrunners.

Brit Woodward played the title character, aka Robert McCall, on CBS from 1985 to 1989. The Equalizer was a retired intelligence agent-turned-vigilante.

Antoine Fuqua directed Denzel in the film version and its sequel.

