Fans have been wondering if Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson are divorced…well the couple are definitely separated.

Solange made a statement saying, ” I’ve parted ways from my husband.”

According to Solange the split happened earlier this year.

This announcement came just a few days before the couples 5th wedding anniversary.

Solange Knowles Shuts Down Cheating Lies

CONGRATS! Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson In New Orleans [PHOTOS]

Source: hotnewhiphop.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: