Suspect shot by police on Indianapolis’ northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer early Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis after allegedly shooting someone.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer, who has been with the department for eight years, was working an off-duty employment job at El Parral Dancing Club just before 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road when he heard shots being fired, according to a press release from the department. The officer located a person in critical condition after being shot during an alleged robbery in a nearby parking lot.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: