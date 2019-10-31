Pacers Topple Nets, Colts Getting Ready For The Steelers, & More

Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points as the Pacers toppled the Nets 118-108 in Brooklyn. Jeremy Lamb scored 25 points for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists for Indiana, which picked up its first win of the season. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 off the bench for Brooklyn, which has lost three of four to begin the season.

The Colts will look to build off last week’s win over the Broncos at home when they visit the Steelers on Sunday. Indianapolis is 5-and-2 on the season. The Colts are first in the AFC South.

In college hoops action, there’s a flurry of exhibition games Friday. Butler will host Indianapolis. Purdue welcomes Southern Indiana to town and Notre Dame hosts Bellarmine. The regular season for college basketball begins Tuesday.

