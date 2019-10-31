Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Drops $9 Million On Georgia Estate

Only a few months after tying the knot with long-time girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, “The Rock” has purchased a $9 million estate in Georgia.

“My life is the craziest it’s ever been and I didn’t know much I TRULY NEEDED to go to a place where things can really slow down for me and I can just breathe,” Johnson explained.

The 46-acre mansion in Powder Springs, which only has about 15,000 residents, is over 14,000 square feet and has 8 bedrooms, a 12-stall barn, a pool with a pool house, and a farmhouse that was built in 1867 for caretakers.

The biggest news about The Rock’s newest purchase? He paid cash!

(Source-TMZ)

