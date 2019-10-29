Thieves target vacant properties being flipped near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman trying to flip houses in Broad Ripple says new appliances and air conditioning units have been stolen.

Robin Landon, the owner of L2 Acquisitions, says they have had things stolen from their properties three times in the past few months.

“We have been chaining down our AC units with pretty thick chain, and concrete them in on the side,” Landon said. “Obviously that wasn’t enough.”

The loose chain and chopped wires are still hanging outside of the house near East 42nd Street and Ralston Avenue where someone stole the AC unit.

