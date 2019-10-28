Broad Ripple business owners still feeling effects of IndyGo Red Line construction

BROAD RIPPLE — Some businesses in Broad Ripple say they are still feeling the effects of IndyGo’s Red Line construction.

Rick Rising-Moore, who has been the owner of the Aristocrat Pub and Restaurant on College Avenue since the 1980s, he says there have been drainage issues near his business since the Red Line construction was completed.

Several feet of the curb were removed during construction and Rising-Moore says customers are getting soaked.

Rising-Moore also says business has picked up since the construction ended, but it’s not back to where it was before the project began.

