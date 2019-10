Missy Elliott: Timbaland First Called Her “Work It” Verse “Wack”

Hip-Hop icon, Missy Elliott, is revealing her creative process with producer Timbaland on her hit single “Work It.” In a recent interview with Amazon Music, Missy confessed that she was very excited about her first verse in the Grammy-winning song “Work It” but Timbaland thought it was “wack.” She said she had to alter the verse five times before it got the famed producer’s approval. Missy and Timbo have an extensive history together that goes all the way back to high school in Virginia.

