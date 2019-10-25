IndyGoRed Line route expands north and south this Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS—IndyGo Red Line buses are extending their routes, effective Sunday, October 27.

Not all, but some of the Red Line buses will end their routes at East 96th Street and College Avenue on the north, and Greenwood Park Mall to the south.

Since service on the mass transit bus route began two months ago, buses ran between 66th Street on the north side and University Station on the south side, with buses only stopping at the new Red Line stations.

Now, buses going beyond those end points will operate in what’s considered “local service.” Passengers will board the buses at normal street side stops.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: