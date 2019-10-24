Pistons Pick Off Pacers In Opener

Well, it wasn’t the result the Pacers wanted as Andre Drummond put up a dominant performance as the Pistons defeated the Pacers 119-110 in the season opener in Indianapolis. Drummond racked up 32 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks for Detroit. Luke Kennard posted 30 points off the bench, including 6-of-9 from three. Derrick Rose added 18 points and nine assists in his Detroit debut. Domantas Sabonis finished with 27 points and 13 boards to lead Indiana. Myles Turner scored 25, and Malcolm Brogdon posted 22 points and 11 assists. Blake Griffin and Victor Oladipo sat out for their respective teams with knee injuries.

(Source-ESPN)

