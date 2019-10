INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a car fell out of the Market Square Center Garage in downtown Indianapolis.

The vehicle apparently fell from the fourth story and landed on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a man and woman inside the vehicle, were killed.

The vehicle fell shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the vehicle fell from the garage.

