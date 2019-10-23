Total of $3 million awarded to Indiana for addiction recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — The State of Indiana announced Tuesday a total of $3 million in funding would go toward the launch of six comprehensive addiction recovery networks across the state.

Over the next two years, three of Indiana’s regional partnerships — northern, central, and southern — will complete recovery networks and seek designation as comprehensive addiction recovery networks, Jim McClelland, Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, announced in Indianapolis on Monday.

“Governor Eric J. Holcomb has called for an all-hand-on deck approach to combat the drug crisis and communities all across Indiana have stepped forward,” McClelland said.

