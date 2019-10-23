Grandmother fighting for custody of her granddaughter in foster care

INDIANAPOLIS — A grandmother is trying to get custody of her grandchildren, but it’s turning into a legal battle with no simple solutions.

Rhonda Davidson says she has custody of her grandson and has been trying to get custody of her granddaughter for more than a year with no luck.

When Davidson’s son and his girlfriend lost custody of six-month-old Atticus and two-year-old Chloe, Davidson stepped in to care for them. Davidson has been a licensed foster care parent for more nine years.

“I’ve gotten to the point where when I call DCS they are like, they knew me by name, ‘ok Ms Davidson, what do you want,?'” Davidson said. “I want my granddaughter. I want to see my granddaughter I want her back home with us.”

