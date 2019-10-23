IU Health pharmacist helping to make flu vaccines available

INDIANAPOLIS — An IU Health pharmacist is helping to make flu vaccines more available to help more Hoosiers.

Heidi Barnett is bringing thousands of flu shots to people at work, for free.

Over the next few weeks, Barnett says she will give more 4,000 flu shots to people while they are at work.

IU Health has partnered with APEX Population Health Group to help administer the vaccines.

“Many people get sick and miss work for at least a week or extended period of time,” Barnett said. “Some people are hospitalized. And some people die from it.”

