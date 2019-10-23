Former Roncalli counselor sues the school, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Shelly Fitzgerald has filed a federal lawsuit against Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for their “wrongful and unlawful discrimination against her.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Fitzgerald, a former guidance counselor at the school, was placed on administrative leave, banned from campus and fired after someone found her marriage certificate from Hancock County and gave it to two school officials. In a meeting with school officials last year, Fitzgerald said she was given three options — resign, dissolve her marriage, or wait it out through the rest of the year, but the school wouldn’t renew her contract.

Fitzgerald refused and this year filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Click here for the full story on the RTV6 website.

