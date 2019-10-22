Domantas Sabonis and Pacers reach four-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Pacer big man Domantas Sabonis and the team have come to terms on a multi-year contract extension, according to the team.

ESPN reports the deal is for $77 million and four-years.

“I’m very excited to remain with the Pacers, this is where I wanted to be,” said Sabonis. “I appreciate the organization showing their confidence in me; and I’m ready to be part of what’s going to be a great year for our team.”

Sabonis, a power forward and center, is coming off his best NBA season, averaging 14-points and 9-rebounds for the Blue and Gold. His 59-percent shooting was seventh best in the NBA.

