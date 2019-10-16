Nick Cannon Cast For New Film Released

Looks like Nick Cannon is in full director mode as he has started casting for his new project “She Ball”.

Cannon is partnering up with people like Birdman and Chris Brown.

Other actors include Cedric the Entertainer, DC Young Fly, Evan Ross, and more.

The movie will be about a female basketball player who is trying to save her community center.

There is no release date yet but Nick is shooting for next year.

