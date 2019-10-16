Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

The nominees for the Class of 2020 are out for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They include: Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzie. Fans also have a vote, and the top five chosen by the public will count as one ballot in the final voting.

This year Rufus featuring Chaka Khan came up a little short, hopefully next year they make it in. Whitney Houston is a shoo-in and one would think Notorious B.I.G. would get in as well.

2010 Hennessy Artistry Series

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG

Source: David Corio / Getty

(Source-CNN)

2020 nominiees for Rock and Roll HOF , 2020 Rock and roll HOF , Notorious B.I.G , Rufus Feat. Chaka Khan , Whitney Houston

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close