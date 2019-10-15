Indianapolis City-County Council passes 2020 budget, 22-2

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis City-County Council passed Mayor Joe Hogsett’s 2020 budget Monday night, but not without some discussion on a big topic on some councilors’ minds.

The $1.2 budget passed with a vote of 22-2. Michael McQuillen, R-District 4, and Brian Mowery, R-District 25, voted against it. Democrat Christine Scales was absent from the meeting due to an illness.

A year ago, the 2019 budget passed unanimously among both Republican and Democratic councilors, a fact the mayor’s office frequently touts.

