Fire, structure collapse, damages church on Indianapolis west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A church was damaged during a fire, structure collapse Sunday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews and emergency personnel were called around 11:15 a.m. to the Bethany Rembrandt Church of God Sanctified, 908 Edgemont Ave., on the report of a fire, IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

About 20 people were inside the church for a program when they started smelling smoke and called the fire department, Reith said. They were all able to get out of the building.

“Nobody was hurt, so that’s the first thing,” Pastor Eric Floyd said. “I’m grateful no one was hurt. The building can be replaced. It’s just brick and mortar.”

