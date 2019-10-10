Indy
Former Marion County Deputy Prosecutor arrested on alleged domestic battery charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Deputy Prosecutor is facing domestic battery related charges, according to police.

Jeremy Johnson was formally charged Wednesday with criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and domestic battery, according to online court records.

Johnson was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibely said.

 

